Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting Jan. 15, 2025

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $23,400,000
- Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of an Initial Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $23,400,000
- Special Education Open Enrollment Limits for the 2025-2026 School Year
- Regular Education Open Enrollment Limits for the 2025-2026 School Year
- Closed session to consider: Individual Employee Performance Concerns, Individual Employee Compensation Request.