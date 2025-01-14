Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting Jan. 15, 2025

Jan 14th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $23,400,000
  • Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of an Initial Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $23,400,000
  • Special Education Open Enrollment Limits for the 2025-2026 School Year
  • Regular Education Open Enrollment Limits for the 2025-2026 School Year
  • Closed session to consider: Individual Employee Performance Concerns, Individual Employee Compensation Request.

The full agenda is available here,

