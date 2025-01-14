Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District Board meeting Jan. 15, 2025

Jan 14th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School District Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the main office conference room.

Agenda items include:

  • Resource officer
  • 2025-26 open enrollment
  • Closed session to consider administrator update.

The full agenda is available here,

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Randall School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives