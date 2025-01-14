Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District Board meeting Jan. 15, 2025

The Randall Consolidated School District Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the main office conference room.
Agenda items include:
- Resource officer
- 2025-26 open enrollment
- Closed session to consider administrator update.
