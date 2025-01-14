Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting Jan. 15, 2025

Jan 14th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • 2024-2025 audit findings
  • Open enrollment seats
  • Closed session to discuss employment of administration

The full agenda is available here.

