Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting Jan. 15, 2025

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- 2024-2025 audit findings
- Open enrollment seats
- Closed session to discuss employment of administration
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress