Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 4:19 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police are responding for an investigation in the 100 block of Main Street in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting possible carbon monoxide leak.
