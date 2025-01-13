Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear 2 cases on ‘Spills Law’ enforcement, legislative power MADISON, WI — This week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of cases that present two questions at the core of an ongoing struggle between some of the most powerful forces in the state. ‘Spills Law’ at center of first Supreme Court hearing ​In the first, the state Supreme Court […] Jack Kelly / Wisconsin Watch

Jennifer Ledanski recognized as 2024 Nurse of the Year at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant Mount Pleasant, Wis. – Jennifer Ledanski, RN, was selected as a 2024 Nurse of the Year at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant for her exemplary demonstration of Aurora Health Care’s core nursing values and unwavering delivery of best-in-class care. Jane Dus, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer of Advocate Health – Midwest Region shares, “Advocate […] Racine County Eye Staff

A doctor’s take on common colonoscopy excuses Dr. Marc Kennedy, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Aurora Health Care, has heard it all when it comes to excuses for avoiding a colorectal cancer screening. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer will account for over 53,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2024. “Colonoscopies detect and remove precancerous polyps which can help prevent the disease,” says Dr. […] Racine County Eye Staff

The lingering impact of a COVID infection COVID has been a prevailing part of population health since 2020, but the long-term effects are still being studied. Among them is long COVID, a serious illness that can result in chronic, debilitating conditions. About 7% of U.S. adults, or 18 million people, have had long COVID, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. […] Racine County Eye Staff