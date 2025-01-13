Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

Jan 13th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:19 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police are responding for an investigation in the 100 block of Main Street in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting possible carbon monoxide leak.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives