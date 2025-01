At about 3:05 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles reported and injuries being reported.

UPDATE 3:07 p.m. — Eastbound lanes and right turn lane onto Highway 45 being blocked.

UPDATE 3:09 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports may be four vehicles involved. One is a semi tractor trailer.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m. — Dispatch reports tow being sent for semi.