A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet in need

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s (ADRC) Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet provides durable medical equipment as well as nutritional supplements and incontinence products for older adults and adults with disabilities who are in need. Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.

The Loan & Supply Closet is supported by generous community donations. Currently the closet is in need of adult Incontinence products, pull-ups, all sizes.

If you have items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make arrangements. The ADRC is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments preferred. While the ADRC takes additional steps in sanitization, for everyone’s safety, we ask that all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.