Temps to drop to teens

It’s going to get pretty cold early this week.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says the high temperature Monday will reach just 16. Wind chills will be between 5 and -5. The low Monday night should drop to 1, with wind chill between zero and -10.

Tuesday will be similar if a bit colder with a high of 15, wind chill during the day of -5 to -15 and a low around 2.

Temperatures will begin to rebound some Wednesday and be downright unseasonable Thursday and Friday with highs of 37 and 40 respectively.

It won’t last though. The high will slip below 30 Saturday and be back in the teens by Sunday.

There’s no significant chance of precipitation all week at this point.