Agenda: Salem School District special board meeting Jan. 13, 2025

Jan 12th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday. starting at 4:15 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

Agenda items are:

  • Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $2,000,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
  • Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $2,000,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives