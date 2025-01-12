Agenda: Salem School District special board meeting Jan. 13, 2025

Fire crews battle large barn fire in Caledonia Multiple fire departments are responding to a fully involved barn fire at 10416 6 Mile Road in Caledonia, near County Highway H. The fire, which was reported at 5:13 p.m., engulfed a barn at the corner property, known locally for selling vegetables during summer months. According to emergency radio traffic, flames reached 30 feet high. […] Denise Lockwood

New downtown COP House, $100K communications contract aim to boost safety Racine Police Chief Alex Ramirez envisions a stronger, safer downtown with officers walking the streets, visiting businesses, and operating from a new Community Oriented Policing (COP) house on Main Street. That vision could take its first step toward reality at Monday’s Finance and Personnel Committee meeting. If the committee approves the resolution, the proposal will […] Denise Lockwood

Boys Basketball: Oak Creek freshman stars in victory over Case OAK CREEK—Back at full strength for the first time in nearly a month, the Case High School boys basketball team is still working on playing complementary basketball. Junior guard Michael Farr returned to the rotation for the Eagles (5-5, 2-3 SEC) after missing three games due to injury. Farr, one of just two returning starters […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of January 10th This week’s roundup highlights the five most-read stories, offering a mix of impactful local news and updates. These stories captured the community’s attention, from a $17M settlement involving Edward Jones to Racine’s efforts to address housing shortages and a tragic incident at the county jail. Dive in to catch up on these top headlines and […] Racine County Eye Staff