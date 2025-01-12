Agenda: Salem School District special board meeting Jan. 13, 2025

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday. starting at 4:15 p.m. in the large group instruction room.
Agenda items are:
- Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $2,000,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
- Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $2,000,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes