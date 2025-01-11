A word from our sponsors: Jan. 11, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Meet Jude: Featured Pet for January 10 Jude is a big, happy 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home and available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. This handsome boy weighs a whopping 88 pounds and has a zest for life that will keep you on your toes A home full of fun Jude would enjoy an active home […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Library’s Resource Wednesdays Program Racine Public Library (RPL) has introduced a new program called Resource Wednesdays on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., non-profit organizations can share their work with library patrons. This program will begin on February 5th and continue throughout the year. Resource Wednesdays In previous years, the library […] Racine County Eye Staff

Donald Dunst, veteran and community leader, dies at 87 Early life and education Born on February 17, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Donald Dunst was the eldest of five children to Alvin Otto Dunst and Loretta Philomene Schraufnagel. Service to his country Don served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy, traveling across Asia and cultivating a lifelong sense of adventure and discipline. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Arthur Preuss, renowned music director and educator, dies at 92 Early life and education Born on June 18, 1932, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Arthur Preuss began his musical journey in seventh grade, serving as an organist for church services. A graduate of Concordia River Forest, he dedicated his life to music and teaching. A life of service and music Arthur married Grace Wunsch in 1954 […] Racine County Eye Staff