Donald Dunst, veteran and community leader, dies at 87 Early life and education Born on February 17, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Donald Dunst was the eldest of five children to Alvin Otto Dunst and Loretta Philomene Schraufnagel. Service to his country Don served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy, traveling across Asia and cultivating a lifelong sense of adventure and discipline. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Arthur Preuss, renowned music director and educator, dies at 92 Early life and education Born on June 18, 1932, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Arthur Preuss began his musical journey in seventh grade, serving as an organist for church services. A graduate of Concordia River Forest, he dedicated his life to music and teaching. A life of service and music Arthur married Grace Wunsch in 1954 […] Racine County Eye Staff

Robert Titus, skilled welder and history enthusiast, dies at 78 Early life and career Born on March 26, 1946, in Racine, Robert Leo Titus was the son of Leo and Ruth (nee Ryan) Titus. He spent his career as a welder at Pressed Steel Tank in Milwaukee. A life of love and connection Robert shared over 30 years of unwavering love with his life partner, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Donald Burant, Korean War veteran and Racine educator, dies at 93 Early life and military service Born Oct. 2, 1931, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Donald Burant proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Okinawa as a motor pool mechanic. Education and career Don utilized the GI Bill to attend UW-Stevens Point, where he met his wife, Mary Lucas. He became a […] Racine County Eye Staff