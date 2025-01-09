Freezing rain, snow in Friday forecast

Jan 9th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Our area may see some freezing rain and snow says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow may start around 4 a.m. and then mix with freezing rain after 5 a.m. The rain should stop around 10 a.m., but the snow may linger a bit longer. Total snow accumulation should be less than a half inch.

Friday’s high temperature should reach 30.

Saturday sounds more pleasant with mostly sunny skies and a high near 30.

On Sunday there’s a greater chance of snow (70 percent), but accumulation should again be less than a half inch.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives