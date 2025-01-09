Freezing rain, snow in Friday forecast

Our area may see some freezing rain and snow says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow may start around 4 a.m. and then mix with freezing rain after 5 a.m. The rain should stop around 10 a.m., but the snow may linger a bit longer. Total snow accumulation should be less than a half inch.

Friday’s high temperature should reach 30.

Saturday sounds more pleasant with mostly sunny skies and a high near 30.

On Sunday there’s a greater chance of snow (70 percent), but accumulation should again be less than a half inch.