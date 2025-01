Edward Jones faces $17M settlement after serious oversight failures uncovered MADISON, WI— Brokerage firm Edward Jones has agreed to a $17 million settlement following a four-year investigation by state securities regulators, including the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI). The investigation revealed that Edward Jones did not adequately supervise situations where customers paid upfront commissions for Class A mutual fund shares and later moved these […] Heather Asiyanbi

Trump, the ‘America First’ candidate, has a new preoccupation: Imperialism NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump ran on a return to his “America First” foreign policy platform. The U.S., he said, could no longer afford to be the world’s policeman. On his watch, he pledged, there would be no new wars. But since winning a second term, the president-elect has been embracing a new imperialist agenda, threatening […] Associated Press

Alene Bidwell, beloved mother and Packers fan, dies at 77 Early life and family Born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Alene Norah Bidwell was the cherished daughter of Raymond and Phyllis Smith. Her life was a testament to love, family, and kindness. Passion for gardening and family Alene was happiest in her garden, preserving its harvest through canning and sharing with loved ones. Her kitchen was the […] Racine County Eye Staff

Thomas Andersen, Vietnam veteran and church leader, dies at 77 Early life and education Born September 23, 1947, in Racine, Thomas W. Andersen graduated from Washington Park High School in 1965. He pursued a degree in Accounting and Economics from Ferris State University and later studied at Northern Michigan University. Military service and career Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968, Tom served in Vietnam […] Racine County Eye Staff