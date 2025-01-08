U.S. Rep. Steil to hold listening session in Bristol Jan. 10

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil will be holding four listening sessions in Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 10.

The listening sessions are free and open to the people of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance dealing with federal agencies. Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact the Office of Congressman Steil at 608-752-4050 in advance.

The Kenosha County session will be held from 3:30 to 4:20 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. The meeting will be held in the Public Hearing Room

“My top priority is to be available and accessible to Wisconsin families. I’m looking forward to hearing directly from you about the issues facing our community, our state, and our country,” said Steil.

Other listening sessions that day are:

Janesville City Hall, 18 N Jackson Street, Janesville. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, Room 417 from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m.

Beloit City Hall, 100 State Street, Beloit. The meeting will be held in The Forum, the common council chambers on the 1st floor, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The meeting will be held in the Ebe Auditorium, Room B114 from 2 to 2:50 p.m.