Spring election 2025: Salem Lakes to have contested race for trustee

Salem Lakes will have a contested election for trustee on the April 1 ballot.

Competing for three open, at-large trustee seats will be:

Bill Barhyte, an incumbent

Angela Brooks

Peter Poli, an incumbent

Doug Randolph

James Woodtke

The top three voter getters in April will fill the two-year term seats.

Incumbent Trustee Jared Young did not run for re-election.

Village president also will be on the ballot with incumbent Rita Bucur the only person who filed candidacy papers.

Municipal judge also will be on the ballot. Patrick Dunn was the only person to file candidacy. Incumbent Judge Michael Langel did not run for re-election.