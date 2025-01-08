Spring election 2025: Randall to have contested elections for chairperson, Supervisor #3

Randall residents will be able to vote in contested elections for chairperson and supervisor #3 in the April 1 election.

Two people filed to run for town chairperson as of Tuesday’s 5 p.m., deadline:

Sue Hughes, the current Supervisor #4

Mark Nordigian

The incumbent Chairperson Tim Gaffron is not running for re-election.

Two people also filed to run for supervisor #3:

Nancy Kemp, the incumbent

David Soderman

Supervisor #1 also will be on the ballot. Only incumbent Julie Horbach field to run for that seat.