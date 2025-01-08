Spring election 2025: Paddock Lake to have contest for trustee

Voters in Paddock Lake will be able to vote in a contested race for village trustee in the April 1 election.

At the close of filing Tuesday, there were four candidates seeking three trustee seats:

Renee Brickner, an incumbent

Keelin Cannon

RJ Howard

John Poole, an incumbent.

The top three voter getters in April will fill three at-large seats. The term is for two years.

Also on the ballot will be village president. Alex Attiah, an incumbent trustee who has been serving as president pro tempore since after the resignation of former village President Terry Burns in May 2024, was the only candidate who filed for president and will be unopposed.