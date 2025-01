How to Win at Sweeps Slots: Secrets to Beating the Odds Slots are the most common sweepstakes casino games. Their popularity is thanks to their simple gameplay, where you tap a spin button to move the reels. You get extra coins if you land the right symbols to form winning combinations. However, slots are games of chance; you don’t know if you’ll win on the next […] Racine County Eye Staff

Janet Burlingame, Racine homemaker and volunteer, dies at 89 Early life and education Born Oct. 8, 1935, in Racine, Janet H. Burlingame (née Ludvigsen) graduated from Washington Park High School in 1953, where she formed lifelong connections. Family and marriage Janet married Harry J. Burlingame on April 18, 1959, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Their 62-year marriage was filled with love and devotion, and they […] Racine County Eye Staff

Phylistine Franklin, Racine homemaker and family matriarch, dies at 84 Early life and relocation Born on Dec. 6, 1940, in Quitman, Mississippi, Phylistine Franklin moved to Racine, Wisconsin, in 1965. Her journey reflected her commitment to building a better life for her family. A life of love and devotion Phylistine met Robert Franklin in 1966 and married on Oct. 27, 1987. She became a dedicated […] Racine County Eye Staff

April 2025 Election: Candidates who hope to earn your vote for municipal office and school board seats RACINE COUNTY, WI — Candidates from across Racine County submitted their nomination paperwork Tuesday, Jan. 7, to run for municipal office, school board, and judicial positions in the April 2025 election. Candidates across Racine County Here are the candidates who will appear on the April 2025 ballot. Caledonia Mount Pleasant All incumbent trustees are running […] Heather Asiyanbi