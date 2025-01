Voters in Twin Lakes will be able to vote in a contested election for village trustee in the April 1 spring non-partisan election.

Filing candidacy papers by Tuesday’s deadline were:

Jim Baxa

Kevin Fitzgerald, an incumbent.

Tim Infusino

Aaron Karow, an incumbent

Bryan Neal

Three at-large trustee seats will be filled. Incumbent Sharon Bower is not running for re-election.

Village president also will be on the ballot. Only incumbent Howard Skinner filed to run for that seat.