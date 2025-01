Sara Ortiz, Racine community member and devoted mother, dies at 86 Early life and career Born on June 4, 1938, in Atascosa, Texas, Sara Ortiz began her career at Western Publishing at a young age, where she worked for 43 years until retirement. Marriage and family life Sara married Angel Ortiz on June 22, 1963, at St. Lucy Catholic Church. Their 60-year marriage was filled with […] Racine County Eye Staff

Gerald Greenfield, Racine educator and historian, dies at 81 Early life and education Born on March 12, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia, Gerald “Jerry” Greenfield grew up in Brooklyn, New York. A graduate of Erasmus Hall High School and SUNY Buffalo, Jerry earned his Ph.D. in Latin American history from Indiana University. Academic career and contributions Jerry joined UW-Parkside in 1974, teaching history and serving […] Racine County Eye Staff

Agnes Peterson, Racine mother and community leader, dies at 95 Early life and education Born on September 6, 1929, in Racine, Agnes Rose Peterson (née Fleuchaus) graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1947, where she developed her lifelong passion for faith and service. Family and marriage Agnes married Robert E. “Bob” Peterson on June 18, 1960, at Holy Name Catholic Church. During their 57-year […] Racine County Eye Staff

LaVerne Thurmann, dedicated mother and community volunteer, dies at 87 Early life and education Born Jan. 25, 1937, in Racine, LaVerne Joyce Thurmann (née Nelson) graduated from Horlick High School in the class of 1955, building a foundation for her lifelong connection to the Racine community. Career and volunteer service LaVerne worked as a meat wrapper at Giovanni’s Supper Club, Kohl’s Grocery Store, and Pick […] Racine County Eye Staff