At about 8:10 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units amd a sheriff’s deputy are responding for an investigation in the 40100 block of 85th Street in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This being reported as an unknown explosion.

UPDATE about 8:15 p.m. — Units arriving on scene reports detached garage with door blown off. No signs of flames seen yet.