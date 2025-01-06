Sponsored post: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) implements “Speak Up, Speak Out” app

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) — DH

The Silver Lake School District is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff. This commitment has led to the recent implementation of the “Speak Up, Speak Out” (SUSO) app, a free tool designed to enhance communication and response times during emergencies and provide a confidential way for students to report concerns.

“This app is an important addition to our layers of safety and security,” said Kim Taylor, District Administrator. “Our guidance counselors played a critical role in researching and recommending this tool to help us stay proactive in keeping our schools safe.”

A new tool to help in times of emergency

The free SUSO app encourages students to tip off authorities if they themselves are personally hurting, struggling, or in danger, or if they see someone dealing with those issues. Maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the app operates 24/7 and allows users to submit reports anonymously. Reports are immediately assessed by trained SUSO center staff, who can contact local law enforcement or the school district if a situation is deemed highly urgent.

The app is accessible via the school district’s website, with signage placed in schools to promote its use. Students and stakeholders can also download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play, call (800) MY-SUSO-1 to speak to a live SUSO Analyst, or text “SUSO” to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous P3 tip form.

More security measures requested in upcoming referendum

Looking ahead, the district is preparing for an important referendum in April, and one part of the proposal asks taxpayers to support funding for additional security measures. These include constructing a more secure entrance to Riverview and implementing an updated crisis alert system.

“We are continually evaluating and improving our safety protocols to meet the needs of our students and staff,” Taylor said. “The proposed updates will provide an added layer of protection and peace of mind for our entire school community.”

Details about the referendum are available on the district’s website.

The Silver Lake School District encourages community members to learn more about the proposed security enhancements and to participate in the upcoming referendum. Together with staff, students, families, and the community, the district will continue to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all.