7 Westosha Central High School band students nominated and selected for the 2025 UW-Parkside Honors Band

Jan 6th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.
/Submitted photo

Seven Westosha Central High School band students were nominated and selected for the 2025 UW-Parkside Honors Band on Saturday, Jan. 4. 

The students are:

  • Jessica Roynon – Flute
  • Micah Wolff – Trumpet
  • Cameron Schepker – Trombone
  • Reid Hansche – Trombone
  • Jack Zirkelbach – Trombone
  • Aubrey Reeves – Tuba
  • Kenny Broadway – Tuba

The students rehearsed with approximately. 60 other high school band students from the Wisconsin/Illinois area. A concert was performed in the evening in the Rita Tallent Pickens Center for the Arts. 

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Westosha Central High School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives