7 Westosha Central High School band students nominated and selected for the 2025 UW-Parkside Honors Band

/Submitted photo

Seven Westosha Central High School band students were nominated and selected for the 2025 UW-Parkside Honors Band on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The students are:

Jessica Roynon – Flute

Micah Wolff – Trumpet

Cameron Schepker – Trombone

Reid Hansche – Trombone

Jack Zirkelbach – Trombone

Aubrey Reeves – Tuba

Kenny Broadway – Tuba

The students rehearsed with approximately. 60 other high school band students from the Wisconsin/Illinois area. A concert was performed in the evening in the Rita Tallent Pickens Center for the Arts.