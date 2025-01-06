7 Westosha Central High School band students nominated and selected for the 2025 UW-Parkside Honors Band

Seven Westosha Central High School band students were nominated and selected for the 2025 UW-Parkside Honors Band on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The students are:
- Jessica Roynon – Flute
- Micah Wolff – Trumpet
- Cameron Schepker – Trombone
- Reid Hansche – Trombone
- Jack Zirkelbach – Trombone
- Aubrey Reeves – Tuba
- Kenny Broadway – Tuba
The students rehearsed with approximately. 60 other high school band students from the Wisconsin/Illinois area. A concert was performed in the evening in the Rita Tallent Pickens Center for the Arts.