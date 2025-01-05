The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Kenosha County, but the father you are from Lake Michigan the less likely you will be to see significant snow on the ground.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 10 p.m., Sunday, to 2 p.m., Monday.

East of the I areas could see 3 to 6 inches. At the I there could be 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Father west, chances of snow are about 50 percent at best with no accumulation of note expected, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

High temperatures are expected to be firmly in the 20s until next weekend, when they may creep into the 30s.