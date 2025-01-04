Big snow expected to miss here … unless

Western Kenosha County is not expected to get snow from the large storm tracking much farther south or from a round of lake effect snow Sunday night/Monday.

Unless.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says we should see less than a half inch of accumulation overnight Sunday. But that snow is the fringe of lake effect snow so it could be more depending on conditions.

Temperatures look to remain relatively cold for the week, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens through next Friday.