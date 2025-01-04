A word from our sponsors: Jan. 4, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Marguerite Bolanowski, 86, devoted wife and loving mother, dies RACINE – Marguerite L. Bolanowski, age 86, died peacefully on Saturday morning, December 28, 2024, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, with her family by her side. A devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother, Marguerite’s life was marked by her deep love for family and her vibrant spirit. A life of love and family Born […] Racine County Eye Staff

Robert “Bob” Garrity, 80, Vietnam veteran and community leader, dies RACINE – Robert “Bob” W. Garrity, age 80, died peacefully at his home on December 30, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. A proud Vietnam veteran, devoted husband, and active community leader, Bob’s life was defined by service, music, and cherished time with his family. A life of service and faith Born on April 7, […] Racine County Eye Staff

John Hinze, 37, carpenter and devoted father, dies RACINE – John Hinze, age 37, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2024. A skilled carpenter, avid outdoorsman, and loving father, John’s life was marked by his dedication to family and his love for Wisconsin sports and the great outdoors. A life of hard work and passion Born on February 27, 1987, in Racine, John […] Racine County Eye Staff

James LaLonde, 78, Vietnam veteran and restaurant owner, dies James “Jim” LaLonde, age 78, died peacefully on December 29, 2024. A proud Vietnam veteran, successful restaurant owner, and devoted family man, Jim’s legacy reflects a life of service, entrepreneurship, and love. Early life and military service Born on February 22, 1946, in Duluth, Minnesota, Jim was the son of Francis and Corrine LaLonde. He […] Racine County Eye Staff