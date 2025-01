Drunk driving crash leads to 3 felony charges for Milwaukee man and multiple injuries for three, including two children CALEDONIA, WI — A Milwaukee man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly causing a drunk driving crash in Caledonia that injured three people, including two children. Martin Perez Rodriguez, 54, was charged with three counts of operating while intoxicated, causing injury (second and subsequent offense) and three counts of hit and run causing injury. If […] Denise Lockwood

Racine County sees high levels of respiratory illnesses: The signs to watch for and how to treat them RACINE, WI — Racine County and the state in a whole is experiencing high levels of respiratory illnesses as 2024 draws to a close, with multiple viruses circulating simultaneously throughout the state, according to the latest Wisconsin Department of Health Services report. The surveillance report for the week ending Dec. 21 shows rhinovirus/enterovirus as the […] Denise Lockwood

Border arrests remain steady in December 2024, ending Biden’s term at lowest level SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico in December are little changed from a month earlier, a U.S. official said Monday, hovering near the lowest levels since July 2020 and indicating that an anticipated surge ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president hasn’t happened. There were about 44,000 arrests during December as […] Associated Press

Dedicated zip codes for Caledonia and Mount Pleasant could happen in 2025 if the Senate takes up the bill supported by Bryan Steil WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 39 communities across the country are expected to get their own zip codes in 2025, including Caledonia and Mount Pleasant. H.R. Bill 8753 was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives on Dec. 11, and was supported by Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville). The bill directs the U.S. Postal Service […] Heather Asiyanbi