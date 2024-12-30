Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

Dec 30th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:39 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 50 and 83 in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Extent of injuries unknown.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives