Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

Racine preps for New Year’s Eve with parties, specials RACINE, WI — As 2024 winds to a close, Racine is gearing up to celebrate the end of the year and welcome the start of 2025 with parties and events across the city. Here’s a look at some of the festivities planned for New Year’s Eve, which falls on a Tuesday this year: Hotel Verdant […] Amie Schaenzer

Carol Anderson, 86, devoted wife and music enthusiast, dies Carol Anderson (née Zanto), age 86, died peacefully at Cecelia Place in Waukesha on December 21, 2024. A devoted wife, loving mother, and music enthusiast, Carol’s life was filled with love, joy, and a passion for creating cherished memories with her family. Early life and musical passion Born on January 10, 1938, in Markesan, Wisconsin, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Patricia Boetcher, 88, devoted mother and educator, dies MOUNT PLEASANT – Patricia Boetcher, age 88, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 21, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted mother, inspiring educator, and talented craftswoman, Patricia’s life was defined by love, dedication, and creativity. Early life and education Patricia was born on September 23, 1936, to Robert “Bob” and Violet “Vi” […] Racine County Eye Staff

Nancy Edgerly, 84, devoted mother and lifelong traveler, dies Nancy Edgerly (née Mickelson), age 84, died peacefully at Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, December 20, 2024. Known for her love of family, travel, and adventure, Nancy’s life was filled with cherished memories and unwavering dedication to her loved ones. A life of love and adventure Nancy was born on […] Racine County Eye Staff