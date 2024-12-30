Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 1:39 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 50 and 83 in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: Extent of injuries unknown.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 1:39 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 50 and 83 in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: Extent of injuries unknown.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress