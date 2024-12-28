A word from our sponsors: Dec. 28, 2024 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Carol Anderson, 86, devoted wife and music enthusiast, dies Carol Anderson (née Zanto), age 86, died peacefully at Cecelia Place in Waukesha on December 21, 2024. A devoted wife, loving mother, and music enthusiast, Carol’s life was filled with love, joy, and a passion for creating cherished memories with her family. Early life and musical passion Born on January 10, 1938, in Markesan, Wisconsin, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Patricia Boetcher, 88, devoted mother and educator, dies MOUNT PLEASANT – Patricia Boetcher, age 88, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 21, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted mother, inspiring educator, and talented craftswoman, Patricia’s life was defined by love, dedication, and creativity. Early life and education Patricia was born on September 23, 1936, to Robert “Bob” and Violet “Vi” […] Racine County Eye Staff

Nancy Edgerly, 84, devoted mother and lifelong traveler, dies Nancy Edgerly (née Mickelson), age 84, died peacefully at Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, December 20, 2024. Known for her love of family, travel, and adventure, Nancy’s life was filled with cherished memories and unwavering dedication to her loved ones. A life of love and adventure Nancy was born on […] Racine County Eye Staff

Rhonda Briwick, 60, Green Bay Packers fan and beloved mother, dies Rhonda Briwick (née Sorensen), 60, died tragically on December 20, 2024, in a hit-and-run crash in Garden City, Idaho. Known for her unwavering love for the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, Rhonda was a proud Wisconsin native who brought warmth and joy to those around her. A life rooted in Wisconsin Born on April […] Racine County Eye Staff