2024 Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest winners announced (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Dec 27th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.
Schwellenbach house

Here are the winners of the 2024 village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest:

  • First place — Schwellenbach house in the 24800 block of 73rd Street.
  • Second place — Vance house in the 6000 block of 235th Avenue.
  • Third place — Cerda house in the 6400 block of 238th Avenue.
  • Honorable mention — Shook house in the 23600 block of 62nd Place.

First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 21 by members of the Paddock Lake Area Lions Club.

Here is video of all of the contest winners:

Vance house
Cerda house
Shook house

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Paddock Lake, Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives