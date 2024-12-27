2024 Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest winners announced (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Schwellenbach house

Here are the winners of the 2024 village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest:

First place — Schwellenbach house in the 24800 block of 73 rd Street.

Street. Second place — Vance house in the 6000 block of 235 th Avenue.

Avenue. Third place — Cerda house in the 6400 block of 238 th Avenue.

Avenue. Honorable mention — Shook house in the 23600 block of 62nd Place.

First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 21 by members of the Paddock Lake Area Lions Club.

Here is video of all of the contest winners:

Vance house

Cerda house

Shook house