A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

Carl Granetzke, 85, beloved family man and triathlete, dies RACINE– In Florida, Carl Granetzke, 85, died peacefully on December 20, 2024. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and accomplished athlete, Carl’s life was a testament to love, dedication, and perseverance. A life rooted in family and faith Born on June 7, 1939, in Racine, Wisconsin, Carl was the son of Clarence and Eugenia (née Dombrowski) […] Racine County Eye Staff

Billy Hunter, 61, devoted family man and community leader, dies RACINE– William A. “Billy” Hunter, age 61, died peacefully at home on December 19, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. A devoted husband, father, and community leader, Billy touched countless lives through his faith, generosity, and unwavering love for others. A life of faith and service Billy was born on January 10, 1963, in Racine, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Luxola Hinton, 95, dedicated mother and community leader, dies RACINE– Mother Luxola Hinton, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital. A devoted mother, church leader, and community servant, Luxola’s life was a beacon of faith, love, and service. Early life and family roots Luxola was born on September 9, 1929, in Philadelphia, Mississippi, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Logan Chernouski, 22, beloved son and community joy, dies RACINE – Logan Chernouski, age 22, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Logan’s contagious smile, love of life, and joy in simple pleasures brought happiness to everyone he met. A life full of love and joy Born on March 7, 2002, Logan graduated from Case High School. Despite facing health challenges, Logan’s […] Racine County Eye Staff