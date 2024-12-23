Units responding for crash on I-94

At about 4:20 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding for a report of a crash in I-94.
Per dispatch: Caller reported a car cross lanes of traffic and crash.
