Units responding for crash on I-94

Dec 23rd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:20 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding for a report of a crash in I-94.

Per dispatch: Caller reported a car cross lanes of traffic and crash.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives