Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The advisory here is set to be in effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday.

Freezing drizzle making roads hazardous is the chief concern expressed in the advisory text.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” the advisory text says. “Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.”