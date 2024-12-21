A word from our sponsors: Dec. 21, 2024 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Racine athletes, take note: The court ruling that could transform your path to playing NCAA sports A recent court ruling has set the stage for a seismic shift in collegiate athletics, with implications that could directly benefit Racine’s high school athletes aiming to advance their athletic careers. The decision granting Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia a preliminary injunction against the NCAA challenges long-standing eligibility rules and could redefine how junior colleges (JUCOs) […] Nick Payne

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos discusses DEI, childcare, abortion, and legislative priorities RACINE, WI — In a wide-ranging and in-depth interview with Racine County Eye, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos shared his perspectives on several state issues. The conversation covered diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, childcare funding, abortion restrictions, medical marijuana, and bipartisanship in governance. DEI Initiatives: Seeking race neutrality Vos has been vocal about his […] Heather Asiyanbi

