Winter weather advisory issued

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from noon Thursday to noon Friday.

Snow is most likely from 3 p.m. to about 11 p.m. The snow may pause for a bit, but may restart by about 1 a.m., Friday and continue through 9 a.m.

Snow accumulation through that period could be 2 to 4 inches.

The advisory text says the weather could impact road conditions. “Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the advisory says.

The weekend should be snow free with the next chance of precipitation coming Monday in the form of rain/snow.