Snow report Dec. 19, 2024 at 9 p.m.

Dec 19th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9 p.m., we are measuring 1.5 inches of snow on the ground at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

Forecast for total snow fall has been revised to up to 3 inches from this event.

