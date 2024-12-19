Snow report Dec. 19, 2024 at 9 p.m.

At about 9 p.m., we are measuring 1.5 inches of snow on the ground at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.
Forecast for total snow fall has been revised to up to 3 inches from this event.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9 p.m., we are measuring 1.5 inches of snow on the ground at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.
Forecast for total snow fall has been revised to up to 3 inches from this event.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress