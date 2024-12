Steps to Take Immediately After an Accident in Seattle Seattle’s streets are a mixed bag of natural beauty and road congestion — but all those cars mean accidents every day. If you find yourself part of that unfortunate percentage, it helps to be prepared for what to do and who to contact. Ensure your safety, obtain documentation, and get advice from a personal injury […] Racine County Eye Staff

Cleaning Tips: 5 Ways to Use Your Vacuum to Its Full Potential A vacuum cleaner is one of the most versatile and essential tools in any home cleaning arsenal. While most people use it solely for cleaning floors, vacuums can do much more. With the right techniques and an advanced home vacuum cleaner collection, you can maximize the utility of this indispensable appliance. Here’s a guide to […] Racine County Eye Staff

Chances for government shutdown escalate after Trump and GOP reject stopgap spending bill WASHINGTON — Efforts to prevent a partial government shutdown from starting this weekend fell apart Wednesday when numerous Republicans, on and off Capitol Hill, expressed their frustration with the many extraneous provisions added to a short-term funding package. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Complicating the situation, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance posted on social media that […] Jennifer Shutt

Wisconsin’s first human avian influenza reported along with 2nd poultry flock case MADISON, WI — A farm worker in Barron County has tested positive for avian influenza after being exposed to a poultry flock infected with the virus, Wisconsin health officials said Wednesday. The woman is the first person identified with the infection in Wisconsin. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner At the other end of […] Erik Gunn