2024 Santa visits to Randall on fire truck Dec. 21; breakfast with Santa Dec. 22

Santa will have a high profile in Randall this weekend, thanks to the Town of Randall Fire Department.

On Saturday, Santa will be visiting Randall neighborhoods aboard a TRFD truck between about 9 a.m. and noon. Here’s a map with estimated times from the department’s Facebook page (click the post for a larger view):

On Sunday, the department will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa from 8 to noon at Station No. 2 in Bassett.

Come give Santa your Christmas wish list; bring your own camera for photos. Enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, and milk prepared by the department’s firefighters and emergency medical responders. The event is free, however donations to the fire department are accepted. Donations of non-perishable food items also will be accepted for the local food pantry.