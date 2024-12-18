Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Dec. 18, 2024

Teacher and a teenage student killed in a school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison MADISON, WI (AP) — A 15-year-old student killed a teacher and another teenager with a handgun Monday during a school shooting at a Christian school in Madison. The incident terrified classmates, including a second grader who made the 911 call that sent dozens of police officers rushing to the small school just a week before […] Associated Press

How to enjoy holiday treats without overindulging Delicious, festive treats are among us. It is important to find a balance between enjoying holiday treats and healthy eating. This may bring up anxieties around food and internal deal-making. But it doesn’t have to be stressful. “You can have treats during the holidays, but the key is to avoid overindulgence,” says Dr. Carmen Fotso, a family […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Heritage Museum celebrates progress while honoring the past of the Belle City RACINE, WI — For the past 150 years, Racine Heritage Museum (RHM) has been the historical heart of Racine County, safekeeping what makes this area special. From its origins in 1870 as the Old Settler’s Society to its current home on Main Street, RHM continues to preserve artifacts of Native Americans, pioneers, inventors, immigrants, abolitionists, […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Racine County Eye awarded 3-year grant from Report for America RACINE, WI — Racine County Eye has been awarded a three-year grant from Report for America to help fund the salary of a reporter who will cover public and private education in Racine County. The new staffer will begin work in July. “We are excited to welcome our new reporter this summer,” said Denise Lockwood, […] Heather Asiyanbi