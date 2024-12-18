Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Dec. 18, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Approve the 2025 Tax Incentive District Budget with tax levy and revenues in the amount of $996,013.
- Authorize the Village Administrator to reimburse SMMFLP Limited Partnership AKA Bear Development for tax incentive district #2 public infrastructure improvements, with a 2023 cost not to exceed $5,317.50 and 2024 cost not to exceed $71,699.65 for a two-year total of $77,017.15. Reimbursement expense to be paid from TID #2 revenue fund.