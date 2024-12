At about 7:36 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 15600 blokc of 104th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Fire is in back of a property. What is on fire is unknown at this time.

UPDATE 7:44 a.m. — Unit on scene updates location to 15000 block.

UPDATE 7:44 a.m — Bristol command reports this appears to be a burn pile.