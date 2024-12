At about 2:12 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 6900 block of Highway O in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Vehicle has strick a utility pole. Possible injuries.

UPDATE 2:17 p.m. — Wheatland constabile on the scene. Reports no wires down. Occupant out of vehicle and walking around.