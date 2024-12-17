Snow accumulation possible this week

We could get some sticking snow this week, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The first possibility (60 percent chance) is Tuesday night. If it comes it shouldn’t be much, less than half an inch.

More likely is snow starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Thursday night. Snow is most likely (60-70 percent chance) between noon Thursday and midnight Friday. Accumulation of between .5 to 2.5 inches possible.

High temperatures will be around freezing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and drop a little for Saturday to mid 20s.