Craft your winter: Racine’s top spots for DIY projects and hobbies RACINE, WI – The winter months can get long. For many, picking up a new hobby or focusing on DIY projects keeps them busy. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some great craft ideas for those seeking something to do. Hobby Lobby, 406 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, has an extensive list of ideas […] Amie Schaenzer

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer says popular issues could get more ‘air time’ next session MADISON, WI — Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said in a year-end interview that the new makeup of the state Legislature is going to have a real impact next legislative session. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The Assembly Democratic Caucus will enter the next year with 45 members — ten more than […] Baylor Spears

US food prices – and eggs in particular – climb heading into 2024 holiday season, triggering sticker shock at checkout MADISON, WI — A rise in food prices makes for a less than merry holiday season. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Grocery prices rose 0.4% in November, according to the Consumer Price Index, released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eggs made one of the biggest jumps at 8.2% over the month, […] Casey Quinlan / Wisconsin Examiner