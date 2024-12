The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to continue until 9 a.m.

The NWS says visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. “If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the advisory text says.

The advisory also applies to Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties.