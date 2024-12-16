Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 16, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- A resolution regarding acknowledging a palpable tax assessment error and authorizing the correction and charging back of the same. This relates to three parcels on Richmond Road.
- Discussion and possible action regarding Occupancy of Public Right of Way ordinance.
- Closed session regarding bargaining on a contract agreement for emergency medical services with Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department an Rescue Squad.