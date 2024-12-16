A word from our sponsors: Help The Sharing Center help others

Note: This is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center — DH
Last year, The Sharing Center provided 5,000 people with food, housing and employment assistance.
Services provided by The Sharing Center include:
- Holiday meals
- Christmas gifts
- Winter coats
- Food pantry
- Children’s services
- Housing assistance
- Senior Services
- Veterans services
- Employment assistance
Your help is need to continue this work. Here’s an idea of how your donation can be put to work.
- $25 provides 4 families with diapers
- $50 purchases holiday meals for 22 families
- $100 can keep the lights on and house warm
You can learn more about The Sharing Center and its mission here. You can make a one-time or ongoing donation here.
In addition to its regular weekday hours, The Sharing Center will be open Saturdays Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.