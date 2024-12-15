Highway 75 renamed after transfer with state

What was Highway 75 in Western Kenosha County now has a new name as a county highway, after a transfer with the state that also involved Highway KR east of I-94.

From the Kenosha County Department of Public Works and Development Services:

Two well-traveled highways in Kenosha County now have new names, following the completion of a jurisdictional transfer with the state.

The road formerly known as county Highway KR from Interstate 94 to Highway 32 along the Kenosha-Racine county line is now signed as state Highway 195, while the stretch west of I-94 remains Highway KR.

What was state Highway 75 in now county Highway BD, spanning its entire length from Highway 50 in Kenosha County to Highway 20 in Racine County. “BD” was selected as the road’s moniker to signify the towns through which it runs: Brighton in Kenosha County and Dover in Racine County.

This transfer was negotiated between Kenosha County, Racine County and the State of Wisconsin following recent, significant upgrades to Highway KR in preparation for current and future development along the corridor, said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

“Highway KR, now Highway 195, in its current form is a major thoroughfare that really has the profile of a state highway,” Kerkman said. “At the same time, old Highway 75, now Highway BD, is a two-lane rural road with characteristics more like the rest of our county trunk highway system. As such, this change is beneficial to the taxpayers of both counties.”

The agreement transferred approximately 7.09 miles of old Highway 75 to Kenosha County and approximately 5.01 miles to Racine County. The state received approximately 7.1 miles of old Highway KR.

Under the transfer, the state is now paying the full cost of the maintenance of Highway 195, which Kenosha and Racine counties formerly shared when it was Highway KR. Kenosha and Racine counties are now responsible for the maintenance costs on Highway BD within each county.

Kenosha County Highway Director Greg Boldt said that while the length of roadway increases for Kenosha County, there is an expected cost savings in maintenance.

“Highway 195 is an urban cross-section with four lanes of traffic, concrete pavement, curb and gutter, storm sewers, six bridges, and landscaped medians with plantings and trees,” Boldt said. “These types of roadways typically take longer to maintain during snowplowing operations, and the long-term maintenance costs of maintaining this infrastructure is more costly than that of our more typical county trunk highways.”

The County Boards in both counties approved the agreement this fall, with the transfer officially becoming effective Nov. 15. Signage on both roadways was changed over the following weeks.