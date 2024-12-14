Sponsored post: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District to consider referendum

Note: The following is a paid advertisement from Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District — DH
A recent community survey conducted by Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District revealed that the majority of those responding would support a $7 million capital referendum currently being considered by the District.
The survey was conducted in November. Survey results were released at a Board of Education meeting on December 12. Results showed that 59.6% of all respondents, and 90% of school families, support a proposed $7 million capital referendum. The survey also highlights strong community backing for the District. The District’s educational quality was rated highly by 90% of respondents. School Perceptions, an independent education research firm, analyzed the results.
While the Board took no action, it directed Superintendent Kimberly Taylor to bring the referendum resolution and ballot question to its next meeting on December 17. If the Board approves a referendum ballot question, then it will appear on the April 1, 2025 election ballot.
The referendum proposal involves facility projects in three categories including safety and security, replacing aging infrastructure, and updating the school.
To improve safety and security, the main entrance and office will be renovated to better monitor and control visitor access, building a fence next to the railroad to separate students from trains; installing new doors with better locking systems; and replacing outdated PA and telephone systems.
Under replacing aging infrastructure, the specific projects include replacing failing parts of the heating and ventilation (HVAC) system; replacing leaking roof sections installed in 1998; updating lighting to improve energy efficiency; repairing cracking asphalt in the parking lot; and updating technology for security and reliability.
Specific projects to renovate classrooms and support areas include renovating outdated science labs to create more hands-on learning opportunities; replacing worn classroom furniture; and replacing playground equipment, most of which are 30 to 60 years old.
Should voters approve the referendum in spring, it will add approximately 55 cents per $1000 of property value to the District’s property tax mill rate. That is estimated to be $13.75 per month for every $100,000 fair market value.
Large-scale facility projects typically cannot be funded from school districts’ annual operating budget. Under state law, a referendum is an option districts have to pay for such large projects.
If approved by the Board of Education, information about the referendum will be placed on the district website.