2024 Paddock Lake Lighted Holiday Parade coverage (PHOTOS)

Paddock Lake held its annual Lighted Holiday Parade Saturday evening.
The parade braved rainy and cold weather to deliver Santa to Village Hall to visit with boys and girls.
Here are some more photos from the parade and at Village Hall:
