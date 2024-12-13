Temps to warm

The bitter cold snap we’ve been in is expected to end definitively this weekend.

High temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be over 40.

The warm-up technically will begin Friday, with single digit temps in the morning giving way to a high in the 20s, but really get going Saturday, when the high temperature is expected to reach 39. Rain is expected (100 percent chance) Saturday late afternoon and evening and continue into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will see a high of 45 with a 40 percent chance of rain early. Monday should reach 49 with a 70 percent chance of snow.

High temperatures of 30 or above are expected to continue through Thursday.