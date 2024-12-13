2024 Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue Santa visit is Dec. 15

From the 2019 event /westofthei.com file photo

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue will be hosting Santa at the fire station Sunday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa will be available for photos at the station. Cookies and drinks will be available. Make sure you bring your own camera or phone to take a snapshot of the kids with Santa.

The fire station is located at 236 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. More information here

Santa will not be driving around the Village in the fire truck this year prior to his visit at the fire house. The department’s Facebook page explained “our Village has grown and it has become more difficult for him to spread his joy among all neighborhoods. It simply doesn’t leave him enough time, so he is inviting you all to come see him at the TLFD.”

More information here.